Safilo Group's H1 2025 sales and profitability improve

Net sales totalled 537.6 million euros, up 2.3 percent at constant exchange rates, in the first half for Safilo Group. Gross industrial margin was 61.1 percent, up 110 basis points from 60.0 percent. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.6 percent, up 80 basis points from 10.8 percent.

Adjusted net profit for the group reached 33.7 million euros, up 39.4 percent. On July 31, Safilo Group SpA's board of directors reviewed and approved the financial results for the first half of 2025.

"During the second quarter, we continued to demonstrate our ability to adapt to multiple levels of uncertainty generated by geopolitical tensions and evolving macroeconomic pressures," emphasised Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group, through a statement.

"Our sales recorded a 2.3 percent increase at constant exchange rates, supported by the continued recovery of business in North America and the resilience of the European market," Trocchia added.

France confirmed itself among the leading markets. This was driven by solid demand for optical frames and sunglasses from independent opticians and retail chains. It was further strengthened by in-store communication initiatives.

Across all geographical areas, brands positioned in the contemporary and lifestyle segments continued to show strong momentum. Carrera, David Beckham, Tommy Hilfiger, Boss, Carolina Herrera and Marc Jacobs stood out in the second quarter as well, according to a statement.

"From a financial perspective, we recorded another quarter of significant margin expansion, supported by a series of targeted actions to mitigate the negative impact of US tariffs," Trocchia specified.

"In the first half, we also made important strides on the strategic front, with the five-year renewal of Carolina Herrera and the launch of the share buyback programme. This confirms our commitment to efficient financial management and value creation for shareholders."

"The addition of Victoria Beckham to our portfolio represented another important milestone, strengthening our women's offering and consolidating our positioning in the aspirational segment, at the entry-level of luxury," Trocchia added.