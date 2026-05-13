Safilo signs agreement to acquire Spy+ and Serengeti from Bollé Brands
Yesterday, Safilo Group announced in a statement that it has signed a share and asset purchase agreement (SAPA) with Bollé Brands for the acquisition of Spy+ and Serengeti.
The transaction follows the exclusivity agreement announced on April 21. It represents a further step in Safilo's strategy, which is focused on the selective acquisition of brands capable of strengthening the Group's position in attractive, high-growth segments.
“The binding agreement provides for the joint acquisition of selected Spy+ and Serengeti assets in Europe, as well as 100 percent of the shares of two dedicated companies operating in the US and Canada,” the management explained in the statement.
In 2025, Spy+ and Serengeti recorded combined sales of approximately 39 million dollars. The agreed consideration for the transaction is 26 million dollars, subject to customary adjustments.
Safilo will finance the acquisition using available financial resources.
The closing of the transaction is expected within two months of the signing of the share and asset purchase agreement, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
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