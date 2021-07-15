Safilo signs eyewear licensing agreement with Carolina Herrera

Safilo and Carolina Herrera have announced a five-year global licensing agreement for the design, manufacture and distribution of Carolina Herrera branded eyewear. The company said in a statement that the licence agreement will be effective as of January 1, 2022.

“Carolina Herrera is an iconic luxury fashion brand, both popular and valued throughout the world for its feminine approach and extreme elegance. We are very pleased to start this new partnership, which represents a great brand addition to our portfolio,” said Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group.

“We are thrilled to embark on our partnership with Safilo, a globally recognized leader in the eyewear category. Safilo shares our passion for creativity, innovation and quality. Together, we are committed to establishing an eyewear collection as an extension of the fashion language defined by our creative director, Wes Gordon, while reinforcing the distinctive codes of the house,” added Emilie Rubinfeld, Carolina Herrera Ltd. president.