Safilo submits non-binding offer for Eschenbach and BoDe

In reference to the “Statement regarding possible offer” published yesterday by Inspecs Group, Safilo confirmed today in a statement that it has submitted a non-binding offer to acquire the Eschenbach Group and BoDe businesses, owned by Inspecs. The offer was made as part of its exploration of new investment opportunities. At present, there is no certainty as to the outcome of this offer.

Safilo is a global player in the eyewear industry that has been designing, manufacturing and distributing sunglasses, prescription frames, helmets, goggles and outdoor eyewear for over 90 years.

The group's brand portfolio consists of its own brands such as Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Blenders, Privé Revaux and Seventh Street, and the perpetual licence for Eyewear by David Beckham. Licensed brands include Boss, Carolina Herrera, Dsquared2, Etro, Fossil, Hugo, Isabel Marant, Juicy Couture, Kate Spade New York, Kurt Geiger, Levi’s, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin and Stuart Weitzman. In 2024, the group achieved net sales of 993.2 million euros.