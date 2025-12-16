Safilo withdraws bid for Inspecs
Safilo does not intend to make a binding offer for British eyewear company, Inspecs.
In a statement, Inspecs said that in light of the proposed acquisition by Bidco at a price of 84 pence per share, Safilo Group has confirmed it does not intend to make a binding offer for Inspecs.
Bidco is a newly formed company established for the acquisition and is controlled by Luke Johnson and Ian Livingstone. Johnson is an entrepreneur and investor, whilst Livingstone is a property investor.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com
OR CONTINUE WITH