Safilo withdraws bid for Inspecs

Safilo does not intend to make a binding offer for British eyewear company, Inspecs.

In a statement, Inspecs said that in light of the proposed acquisition by Bidco at a price of 84 pence per share, Safilo Group has confirmed it does not intend to make a binding offer for Inspecs.

Bidco is a newly formed company established for the acquisition and is controlled by Luke Johnson and Ian Livingstone. Johnson is an entrepreneur and investor, whilst Livingstone is a property investor.