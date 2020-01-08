Sainsbury’s Q3 clothing sales rise 4.4 percent

J Sainsbury plc reported 4.4 percent increase in clothing sales for the third quarter to January 4, 2020, while the company’s general merchandise sales declined by 3.9 percent.

Commenting on the third quarter trading, Mike Coupe, Chief Executive of J Sainsbury plc, said: “The colder weather helped to deliver strong clothing sales in the quarter and our Christmas, party and gifting ranges were all popular with customers.”

The company said in a statement that total online sales grew by 5 percent, while total retail sales declined by 0.7 percent, with like-for-like sales down 0.7 percent.

Picture:Facebook/Tu Clothing