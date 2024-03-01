Sainsbury’s to cut 1,500 roles as part of cost-saving strategy

British supermarket retailer Sainsbury’s has said that it is planning to cut around 1,500 roles across the business as part of its ongoing ‘Next Level’ strategy designed to simplify the company’s structure.

Among the retailer’s plans are that of making a more simplified Store Support Centre, creating more efficient Contact Centre operations and consolidating its general merchandise fulfilment network.

As such, the reduction in job roles, plans of which are still subject to consultation, comes as part of its ‘Save and invest to win’ programme, through which the company is planning to invest the savings it makes back into the business to deliver on the aforementioned schemes.

Changes have already been proposed to Sainsbury’s retail, transformation, HR, supply chain and logistics departments, where plans currently revolve around streamlining senior leadership structures.

The Next Level strategy was initially introduced earlier this year and has slowly rolled out through phases, one of which the company said it was to take on a “food first” strategy that would “tighten” its focus on general merchandise and clothing ranges in its stores.

On the most recent phase, Simon Roberts, CEO of Sainsbury’s, said: “As we move into the next phase of our strategy, we are making some difficult, but necessary decisions.

“The proposals we’ve been talking to teams about today are important to ensure we’re better set up to focus on the things that create a real impact for our customers, delivering good food for all of us and building a platform for growth. I know today’s news is unsettling for affected colleagues and we will do everything we can to support them.”