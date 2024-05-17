Saks expands ambassador programme with new celebrity members

Luxury e-commerce platform Saks has announced the expansion of its brand ambassador programme, Saks Social Club, with the addition of new celebrity members, including pop culture figure Paris Hilton, supermodel Chanel Iman and basketball player Shareef O’Neal.

The initiative, which already comprises influential men and women from varying industries, has continued to grow since its inception in 2020, and now consists of 35 notable women. The retailer also introduced The Saks Man in 2023, widening its reach into the men’s segment.

Members are selected to join the programme based on their personal network, social engagement and voice, among other elements, and are typically concentrated in the key fashion markets of New York and Los Angeles.

Ambassadors in the community are then provided with opportunities to take part in Saks campaigns, events, social media collaborations and charitable partnerships, while also hosting in-person or digital occasions as modes of engaging customers.

In a release, Emily Essner, Saks’ chief marketing officer, welcomed the new members, adding: “At Saks, we are committed to building meaningful relationships with the full continuum of luxury consumers.

“That’s why we created Saks Social Club – to cultivate a network of influential individuals who not only amplify the Saks lifestyle within their respective communities, but also serve as a source of inspiration to our customers across our platforms.

“We are excited to continue expanding this programme and collaborating with our brand ambassadors in impactful ways as part of Saks’ long-term marketing strategy.”