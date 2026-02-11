Saks Global announces store footprint optimisation for profitable growth

Saks Global, the luxury retail entity formed through the acquisition of Neiman Marcus Group, has announced a strategic optimisation of its store footprint and service model to drive profitable growth.

Store optimisation to drive growth

The first phase of this transformation includes the closure of eight Saks Fifth Avenue locations and one Neiman Marcus store. The company is focusing resources on sites demonstrating the highest growth potential.

Chief executive officer Geoffroy van Raemdonck stated that these actions are designed to reinforce Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Bergdorf Goodman as premier luxury destinations by streamlining operations to facilitate long-term investment. While certain Saks and Neiman Marcus locations are affected, the company confirmed there are no changes to the Bergdorf Goodman operational footprint.

Strategic service model adjustments

In a move to increase operational efficiency following the 2024 merger, Saks Global is closing the majority of its standalone Fifth Avenue Club personal styling suites. These suites were originally established to reach customers in markets without physical Saks stores. However, the company now plans to utilise the existing Neiman Marcus store portfolio to serve many of these regions. Only three Fifth Avenue Club locations in high-growth markets will be retained.

Additionally, the company is integrating its luxury home brand, Horchow, directly into the Neiman Marcus digital platform. Starting February 19, 2026, Horchow.com will redirect to NeimanMarcus.com to consolidate merchandising, marketing, and technology resources.