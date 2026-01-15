 
  • Saks Global: Millions owed to Chanel, Kering, LVMH, and more

Saks Global’s journey to eventual bankruptcy had been heavily speculated by industry insiders for months. Suspicions were then confirmed Wednesday, when the US retail giant officially filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Texas bankruptcy court, where documents have revealed the extent of financial challenges faced by the company.

In its filing, Saks Global estimated its liabilities to be between 1 and 10 billion dollars, with its number of creditors sitting in the range of 10,001 to 25,000. While its bankruptcy has no doubt caused uncertainty for smaller labels partnered with the group’s retailers, Saks also owes significant sums to major fashion and beauty players.

The company was required to list the 30 creditors with the largest claims in court documents. Here is who is impacted in fashion:

    Chanel: 136 million dollars
    Kering: 59.9 million dollars
    Rosen-X: 41.4 million dollars
    Capri Holdings: 33.3 million dollars
    Mayhoola: 33.2 million dollars
    Richemont: 30 million dollars
    Ermenegildo Zegna: 26.3 million dollars
    LVMH: 26 million dollars
    Akris: 23.1 million dollars
    Christian Louboutin: 21.6 million dollars
    Brunello Cucinelli: 21.3 million dollars
    G-III Apparel Group: 16.7 million dollars
    Puig Brands: 12 million dollars
    David Yurman: 11.5 million dollars
    B.H. Multi Com: 11.2 million dollars
    S Rothschild and Company: 10.8 million dollars
    Giorgio Armani: 10.8 million dollars
    Roberto Coin: 9.8 million dollars
    Sisley: 9.6 million dollars
    Burberry Group: 9.5 million dollars
    Centric Brands: 9.2 million dollars
    Vince Holding Corp.: 9 million dollars
