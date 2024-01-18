Sale of Trussadi reportedly imminent

Italian fashion house Trussardi may soon end up in the hands of a new owner. The fashion house is reportedly nearing a deal that will see the label transferred to a new owner.

The assets of both Trussardi and several branches of the brand would be sold as part of a debt restructuring to Mirogolio Group, Bloomberg reported, which spoke to insiders.

According to the media outlet, funding from the sale will be used to repay creditors. It is worth stressing here that not all Trussardi shops are involved in the deal.

The possible agreement has to be approved by the Italian court, which is currently overseeing Trussardi's restructuring process.

The Italian fashion house started restructuring in early 2023, alongside the launch of protective proceedings. At the time, the company had debts of 50 million euros.

A few weeks later, it was announced that the designer duo, Serhat Işık and Benjamin A. Huseby, were leaving Trussardi.