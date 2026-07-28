Salesforce invests in Callimacus, AI platform from Brunello Cucinelli's holding company

Solomei AI, the company that developed the Callimacus platform, has announced an investment agreement from Salesforce. The deal will support the expansion of Callimacus' engineering and AI research capabilities, accelerating product development and commercial growth in Europe and North America.

Callimacus was developed over three years with the support of Brunello Cucinelli's holding company. It is an artificial intelligence-based platform designed to enable a new generation of websites and applications without fixed pages. Through an orchestra of AI agents, the system interprets each visitor's intent, composing a personalised experience in real-time. It integrates with traditional digital and e-commerce systems as a headless presentation layer.

The platform's capabilities were first validated in January 2026 with the launch of a new e-commerce experience for the luxury brand Brunello Cucinelli. This debut was followed by significant spontaneous interest from companies in multiple sectors. This confirms the need for traditional static websites to evolve to meet the demands of the emerging agentic era.

Salesforce will join the founders and seed shareholders, including Foro delle arti, the Cucinelli family's holding company.

Brunello Cucinelli Credits: Brunello Cucinelli

"It is with some pride and genuine satisfaction that I present a project that opens up extraordinary possibilities for technology in the coming years," said Brunello Cucinelli, chairman of Solomei AI, in a statement.

"Three years ago, Marc Benioff (chair and CEO of Salesforce) and I began a journey with mathematicians, philosophers, humanists and technologists, from which Callimacus was born. Our idea was to create a simple and intuitive product capable of speaking the language of human beings. It is a kind of new web, without pages, categories or predetermined paths, capable of accompanying the intent of each individual browser user."

The transaction falls under the scope of Italy's 'golden power' legislation, which applies to technological assets considered of national strategic importance. The completion of the transaction is subject to authorisation from the Presidency of the Council of Ministers (Department for Administrative Coordination), as well as the fulfilment of further conditions for completion.