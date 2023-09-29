Salomon appoints new president of the Americas

Sportswear brand Salomon has announced the appointment of Steve Doolan as president of the Americas, a position which he will take up from the company’s regional headquarters in Ogden, Utah.

From the new role, which he will step into from October 23, Doolan will be responsible for driving strategy, operations and growth within the region, and will further serve as a member of the executive board for the brand.

He joins Salomon from footwear specialist Hoka, where he held a variety of strategic commercial, business development and sports marketing roles over the course of five years, including most recently vice president and general manager of Hoka US.

In a release, Franco Fogliato, president and CEO of Salomon, said: “The Americas Region represents a large opportunity and a company priority.

“Steve’s experience, knowledge and passion for the business will be an incredible asset to our team and our company. We are looking forward to him joining the Salomon board and accelerating our growth path in the Americas.”

While Salomon is on its own course of expansion, its owner Amer Sports is another setting its sights on growth, having earlier in September filed for an initial public offering (IPO), with sources speculating that the business valuation potentially reached 10 billion dollars.