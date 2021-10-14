Salt Life announces new store openings

Ocean lifestyle brand Salt Life has announced new planned store openings.

The brand will open five new storefronts in Florida, South Carolina, and Alabama. The coastal communities in each of those states provide a strong demand for oceanwear, and the brand hopes to expand “the brand’s reach to a broader set of consumers who embrace the ocean lifestyle.”

The brand’s flagship store resides in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, where three of the planned store locations are also located - Sarasota, Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton. The other two stores will be located in Hilton Head, South Carolina and Foley, Alabama.

The brand focuses heavily on the ocean lifestyle, with stories about diving, fishing and surfing published on its website. The Daily Salt, the brand’s news page, publishes regularly about the ocean, and offers podcasts and activity recommendations or bookings. Salt Life also focuses heavily on ocean conservation, supporting organisations such as the Oyster Recovery Partnership and the Roatan Marine Park.

“Year after year, Salt Life retail stores consistently exceed sales and operating performance targets,” said Robert W. Humphreys, chairman and CEO of Delta Apparel, to which Salt Life belongs. “These additional branded retail doors will offer a dynamic setting for consumers to engage and interact with the Salt Life brand and experience the beach lifestyle that resonates with such a large and growing audience.”