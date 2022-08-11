Salvatore Ferragamo announces strategic partnership with Farfetch

Italian fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo is teaming up with luxury platform Farfetch to reinforce its omnichannel strategy, while accelerating its digital capabilities and creating new engaging shopping experiences with a Millennial and Gen Z luxury audience.

The two companies said that the global strategic partnership would allow the Italian brand to boost its digital innovation capabilities “by leveraging the full breadth of Farfetch’s platform,” through a shared vision that "luxury retail centres on quality, innovation and client experiences, powered by strong and differentiated technological solutions".

The commercial deal will allow Salvatore Ferragamo to leverage Farfetch’s global reach by strengthening its presence on the Farfetch marketplace and utilising Farfetch’s Media Solutions to deliver engaging digital experiences for a younger and global audience.

Salvatore Ferragamo to leverage Farfetch’s global audience and technology with new partnership

José Neves, founder, chairman and chief executive at Farfetch, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with Ferragamo on their digital transformation. This partnership capitalises on all of Farfetch’s strengths as the global platform for the luxury industry and taps into our vision for Luxury New Retail.

“Ferragamo has a wonderful heritage of creativity and craftsmanship, and I am hugely excited about the opportunity to take it to a unique new audience globally. Ferragamo’s outstanding product and creativity, coupled with our marketing capabilities and innovative digital experiences will captivate that audience while our media and technology platform capabilities power Ferragamo’s digital ecosystem.”

Marco Gobbetti, chief executive at Salvatore Ferragamo, added: “Farfetch is the leading digital platform in luxury fashion and represents the ideal partner to further boost Ferragamo’s omnichannel innovation, fuelling our plans to reach new, younger audiences and accelerate our growth.”