Salvatore Ferragamo CFO to become CEO of MinervaHub

Alessandro Corsi, the chief financial officer of Salvatore Ferragamo, will be stepping down from his role at the luxury fashion group to become chief executive officer of Italian manufacturing company MinervaHub.

Set to assume the position on October 2, Corsi has been tasked with implementing the artisan industrial model of MinervaHub with an integrated platform for partners in the luxury sector.

In a release, executive chairman of MinervaHub, Matteo Marzotto, said on Corsi’s appointment: “I extend a warm welcome to Alessandro.

“I believe that the experience gained, and his brilliant career will be able to make a decisive contribution to the extraordinary platform of skills and creativity that MinervaHub represents, further enhancing our characteristics as a global unicum at the service of the best beautiful and well-made products in Italy.”

Prior to this role, Corsi had served at the Salvatore Ferragamo Group since 2003, first entering in the group planning and control department and over time taking on positions of increasing responsibility.

During his time at the company, he supported the group’s CEO on markets and strategic projects, including the company’s stock market listing in 2011.

He stepped up to the position of chief strategy officer in 2018, and later became chief financial officer in January 2019.