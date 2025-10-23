Salvatore Ferragamo: Q3 revenue stabilises

The Italian fashion group Salvatore Ferragamo SpA slowed its downward trend in the third quarter of the 2025 financial year. This was revealed in the latest sales figures published by the company on Thursday evening.

In the period from July to September, group revenue amounted to 221 million euros. This figure remained unchanged compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At constant exchange rates, revenue increased by 1.7 percent, exceeding market expectations.

In its direct retail channel, sales decreased by 0.7 percent to 169 million euros, but grew by 4.4 percent at constant exchange rates. The company stated that currency-adjusted growth in Europe, North and Latin America more than offset declines in Asia.

In the wholesale business, revenue for the third quarter fell by 8.0 percent to 40 million euros, a decrease of 6.7 percent at constant exchange rates.

Revenue falls by almost 7 percent in first nine months

In the first nine months of the current year, the leather goods specialist recorded total sales of 695 million euros. This represented a decrease of 6.6 percent compared to the same period last year, or 4.5 percent at constant exchange rates.

In its direct retail channel, revenue fell by 4.7 percent to 526 million euros, a 2.0 percent decrease at constant exchange rates. The wholesale business saw revenue decline by 15.4 percent to 145 million euros, down 12.2 percent at constant exchange rates.

All market regions experienced declines in the first nine months, partly due to negative currency effects. In Europe, revenue shrank by 4.1 percent to 177 million euros, a 5.0 percent decrease at constant exchange rates. Revenue in North America fell by 0.4 percent to 207 million euros, although it grew by 3.6 percent at constant exchange rates. In Central and South America, revenue decreased by 2.6 percent to 53 million euros. However, adjusted for currency fluctuations, the region achieved growth of 9.3 percent.

However, there was a significant downturn in Asia. In Japan, revenue shrank by 5.8 percent to 57 million euros, a 5.1 percent decrease at constant exchange rates. In the rest of the Asia-Pacific region, sales plummeted by 17.9 percent to 177 million euros, down 14.7 percent at constant exchange rates.

Core category of shoes suffers significant losses

All product categories reported a decline in the first nine months. Global sales of shoes fell by 12.7 percent to 293 million euros, a 9.8 percent decrease at constant exchange rates. Leather goods sales decreased by 2.1 percent to 287 million euros, although they saw a 0.6 percent increase at constant exchange rates.

Revenue from apparel decreased by 4.9 percent to 41 million euros, a 2.5 percent decline at constant exchange rates. Sales of silk and other products shrank by 2.0 percent to 51 million euros, down 0.1 percent at constant exchange rates.

Leather goods specialist continues to advance strategic reforms

The group emphasised that it has undertaken a comprehensive analysis of its business activities since the second quarter. The aim is to ensure a unified approach, from design and production to communication and individual sales channels.

The company has also strengthened its collections, with a particular focus on the core categories of shoes and leather goods. The main goal is to achieve a “balance between tradition and innovation” and increase the efficiency of the collections. At the same time, new technologies have been implemented to target storytelling more effectively and sharpen the brand message.

The company explained that these measures have already led to positive results in its direct retail business. It also stressed that it will continue to advance its strategic initiatives against the backdrop of an uncertain geopolitical and macroeconomic environment.

“We will continue to proceed with operational flexibility and financial discipline. We will revise cost structures and processes where necessary, without compromising the brand’s appeal and future growth,” management emphasised.