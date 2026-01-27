Salvatore Ferragamo's 2025 revenue declines to 977 million euros

Salvatore Ferragamo has reported its preliminary consolidated group revenue figures for the 2025 financial year and for the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, preliminary consolidated revenues were 282 million euros (338 million dollars). This represents a decrease of two percent at constant exchange rates and 3.2 percent at current exchange rates compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the 2025 financial year, preliminary consolidated revenues amounted to 977 million euros (1.2 billion dollars). This is a decrease of 3.8 percent at constant exchange rates and 5.7 percent at current exchange rates compared to the 2024 financial year.

Performance by distribution channel

In the 2025 financial year, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) distribution channel grew by 0.4 percent at constant exchange rates. However, it was down 3.1 percent at current exchange rates compared to the 2024 financial year. Positive results at constant exchange rates in the US, Europe and Latin America offset the negative performance in the Asian region.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the wholesale channel reported a 30.6 percent decline in net sales at constant exchange rates and a 23.5 percent decline at current exchange rates compared to the same period in 2024. This reflects a renewed focus on controlled distribution and key clients, in line with the brand image of the company.

For the 2025 financial year, the wholesale channel recorded a 17.1 percent decrease in net sales at constant exchange rates and a 17.5 percent decrease at current exchange rates, compared to the 2024 financial year.