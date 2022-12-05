Satish Mehta appointed to Express Inc. board of directors

The board of directors of fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. has named Satish Mehta as a Class I director.

Mehta, 57, the company said in a statement, has a deep background in database engineering and a strong track record in technical leadership roles. He is currently the chief technology officer of pet food and pet-health related products retailer Chewy, Inc.

“Satish has rich experience driving the technological aspects of business growth and transformation across technologies,” said Mylle H. Mangum, chairman of the Board.

"Satish brings a unique perspective to the Express, Inc. board and I look forward to his insight and contributions as we continue to advance our customer database and ecommerce technologies," added Tim Baxter, the company’s chief executive officer.

Mehta has over 20 years of experience across consumer products, technology and apparel. His background includes leadership positions at UnitedHealth Group, Staples, Yahoo!, and Gap, Inc. He spent 13 years in the Indian Navy, leaving the service as a lieutenant commander to join the private sector.