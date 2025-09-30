Save Your Wardrobe acquires French aftersales platform Les Raccommodeurs

British digital wardrobe app Save Your Wardrobe (SYW) has acquired the business-to-business (B2B) repair and care platform Les Raccommodeurs. SYW aims to leverage the French company's previous retail collaborations with major brands such as IKKS and dozens of French boutiques to establish its repair and care services. This will allow SYW to further strengthen its B2B position in the market for on-demand local aftercare services. Founders Malot Galliat and Pauline Jaillant will remain actively involved as head of delivery and general manager, respectively. This was announced in posts on LinkedIn.

SYW started as an AI-powered digital aftercare platform for consumers, helping them extend the lifespan of the clothes in their wardrobe. The app allows users to digitise their wardrobe, gain insight into its contents and access services to prolong the life of their items. These services include eco-cleaning, repairs, upcycling and refreshing hard-to-clean items like sneakers. To facilitate this, SYW has built a network of local tailors and laundries. Behind the scenes, SYW has also been offering these services to fashion companies in recent years.

SYW was founded in 2017 by Hasna Kourda and Mehdi Doghri with the mission to help people make the most of their wardrobe. In 2023, SYW won the LVMH Innovation Award for promoting sustainable behaviour through a user-friendly app.