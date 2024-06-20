Scotch & Soda e-commerce: This is what we know about United Legwear & Apparel Europe

Scotch & Soda's e-commerce operations are being continued by United Legwear & Apparel Europe B.V., after the Amsterdam-based fashion brand's European retail branch went bankrupt and is not making a relaunch. The brick-and-mortar shops will close, but the online operations will be accommodated by the new licensee. But who is United Legwear & Apparel?

United Legwear & Apparel Co. was founded in 1998 by Isaac E. Ash in New York. According to its website, the company describes itself as a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of legwear, bodywear, apparel and accessories. The company also has a European branch: United Legwear & Apparel Europe B.V. in the Netherlands, whose design hub is located in Amsterdam. Its showroom is situated in the nearby town of Hoofddorp.

Back in 2023, Scotch & Soda Netherlands first filed for bankruptcy on March 20 due to "severe cash flow problems" caused by the pandemic lockdown, the subsequent energy crisis and high inflation. A rescue by Bluestar Alliance later followed on March 27, 2023. The US investment firm put down 60 million euros for Scotch & Soda.

After Bluestar Alliance signed the acquisition agreement, the US investment company entered into an immediate partnership with S&S Europe B.V. and United Legwear Apparel Europe B.V., according to Scotch & Soda Group B.V.'s bankruptcy file. The partnership enabled S&S Europe to continue Scotch & Soda's physical shop and e-commerce operations in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Austria from April 1, 2023. From this date, United Legwear & Apparel Europe took over wholesale operations in the above markets.

United Legwear & Apparel Europe: This is the licensee of Scotch & Soda's online operations in Europe

On June 12, 2024, more than a year after its relaunch, the curtain has finally fallen on Scotch & Soda's northern European retail branch. The bankruptcy has affected Scotch & Soda's operations in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Austria - both its physical shops and e-commerce activities. Scotch & Soda wrote in the press release that it is working on a relaunch, but these talks are (partly) on the rocks. The physical shops had to close immediately, but the European e-commerce activities managed to find a new licensee: United Legwear & Apparel Europe.

United Legwear & Apparel Europe is now the global licensee for Scotch & Soda Men's, Kids and Accessories, the press release from Bluestar Alliance states. United Legwear & Apparel Europe is now the global licensee for Scotch & Soda Men's, Kids and Accessories, Bluestar Alliance said in the release. Where the womenswear line stands is not known. The company is also the licensee for other global brands, such as Hurley and Skechers in Europe. The company has been maintaining Scotch & Soda's wholesale business in Europe since 2023, which will remain unchanged.

United Legwear & Apparel Europe is to strengthen its e-commerce business in key retail markets and provide rapid digital growth fast by strategically boosting the business, as per the release from Bluestar Alliance. According to the US investment firm, United Legwear & Apparel Europe is a strong and financially secure partner for Scotch & Soda in Europe.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL. Translation and edit from Dutch into English by Veerle Versteeg.