Scotch & Soda North European retail organisation declared bankrupt

Today, S&S Europe B.V. was declared bankrupt. S&S Europe is the northern European retail and e-commerce (web shop) organisation of the fashion brand Scotch & Soda, which previously went bankrupt in 2023. Following the 2023 bankruptcy, Scotch & Soda was bought by Bluestar Alliance, a New York-based brand management company. Its retail and e-commerce operations in northern Europe were continued by S&S Europe.

All shops, both online and offline, will remain open.

The cause of the bankruptcy is logistical problems following the relaunch in 2023 and continued losses as a result.

Bankruptcy has been filed not only in the Netherlands, but also for the branches in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and Austria. A total of 92 shops and 721 employees are involved in these five countries, including 28 shops and 320 employees in the Netherlands.

Scotch & Soda further reported in the press release that work is again underway on a possible relaunch. The bankruptcy of S&S Europe B.V. has been placed with administrators Michel Moeijes and Abslem Ourhris of Tanger Advocaten in The Netherlands. They also report that sales activities will be continued by another party within about two weeks. This will be in consultation with brand owner Bluestar Alliance.

