Scotch & Soda's return to the high street: 22 stores reopened in Europe as global rollout continues

Since the bankruptcy of its European retail division in 2024, high streets across the region have been without Scotch & Soda. Now, however, under the ownership of US investment company Bluestar Alliance, stores have already reopened across Europe. In conversation with FashionUnited, Sander Born, chief sales director at Scotch & Soda, shares insight into the brand's current status and its future plans.

It has been a year since we spoke with Scotch & Soda's management. The previous ambition was to have 30 stores operational within a year. How much progress has been made towards this goal?

Significant progress has been made over the past year regarding the ambition we previously discussed. Scotch & Soda now operates 90 of its own stores worldwide. Within our core European markets, we have successfully reopened 22 stores in Germany, Belgium and Austria, alongside one store in London and two in France. This marks a strong return of our physical retail presence in our most strategic regions.

Outside the core markets, the presence has expanded further into new countries like Albania and Bulgaria, supported by clear future rollout plans. Simultaneously, growth with existing partners continues at a fast pace. This includes South Africa with six stores; India with three stores; Asia with three stores; and our partner in the Middle East who operates 22 stores. In short, the original ambition has not only been achieved but surpassed, establishing a broader, more balanced global retail network.

How many wholesale points of sale and shop-in-shops does the brand currently have and in which markets?

We are currently collaborating with approximately 1,500 wholesale clients globally. Within this network, we operate around 150 shop-in-shops worldwide. These range from international department stores like Macy’s to key European partners such as Breuninger in Germany, as well as strong 'local heroes' including the Kids Shop-in-Shop at Le Bon Marché in France. From an organisational standpoint, Scotch & Soda retains full control and internal sales organisations with its own showrooms in the Netherlands, Germany, France and the UK. All other territories are managed via distributors and agents, who are collectively responsible for 64 countries worldwide.

What are Scotch & Soda's focus markets?

Scotch & Soda's focus markets are clearly defined around our core countries, where brand awareness, heritage and commercial relevance are strongest. The Netherlands is at the heart of the brand, closely followed by Germany, which has proven to be a true “love at first sight” market and historically one of the main drivers of international growth. From these two markets, Scotch & Soda naturally expanded into neighbouring European countries, establishing a strong and coherent regional footprint. Outside of Europe, the US remains a key market with a strong presence among national retailers and a robust online presence. Womenswear has demonstrated significant growth and performance over the past year.

To support this structure, the organisation was intentionally established with dedicated local teams in the core markets. These teams ensure a complete focus on brand building and the execution of retail and wholesale. At the same time, we work with specialised teams for franchise and distribution partners, enabling us to manage international markets with the same level of attention and brand discipline. This dual structure ensures each market receives the appropriate level of focus and expertise, allowing Scotch & Soda to grow sustainably while preserving the brand's DNA in all regions.

The collection has expanded with new categories. What are Scotch & Soda's strongest categories currently?

When discussing the collection's expansion, it primarily involves categories beyond apparel, such as shoes, eyewear and sunglasses. This autumn/winter 2026 season also sees the launch of handbags, bags and small leather goods. These categories are currently in a start-up and development phase, with a clear focus on long-term brand extension rather than short-term volume.

In terms of performance, Scotch & Soda's strength does not lie in a single category. The brand is built around a broad lifestyle assortment, and our strongest categories vary by region, climate and seasonal rhythm. What performs best in Northern Europe differs from Southern Europe or international markets. The menswear, womenswear and kidswear categories each play a significant but distinct role depending on the market. This diversity is deliberate. Rather than relying on one 'hero' category, Scotch & Soda's strength is in the breadth and balance of the collection. This enables partners to create locally relevant assortments while staying true to the overall brand DNA.

What opportunities lie ahead for the brand?

There are many opportunities for Scotch & Soda in both the short and long term. Alongside a strong and high-performing e-commerce business, opening a new brick and mortar store in the Netherlands is a top priority. This is a key step in reconnecting with our roots and reinforcing our direct relationship with Dutch consumers.

Beyond retail, the biggest opportunity lies in continuing to deliver outstanding products with a strong, brand-driven aesthetic. This involves delving into the Scotch & Soda archives and the elements that have always defined the brand, translating them into relevant, contemporary products for 2026 and beyond. Simultaneously, there is clear potential to elevate product marketing and storytelling further, ensuring every touchpoint does justice to the collections.

Ultimately, the goal is to continue to surprise the end consumer with the Scotch & Soda products they love, thereby strengthening loyalty and ensuring long-term brand relevance.

This interview was conducted in writing.