Sean Wotherspoon invests in sneaker marketplace Klekt

Klekt, Europe’s sneaker and street culture marketplace, has announced that American sneaker designer, collector, and entrepreneur Sean Wotherspoon has invested in the platform, which was acquired by Belfast-based fashion technology firm Responsible in November 2025.

In a statement, Klekt said that Wotherspoon would be investing an undisclosed sum in the platform and joining as its new chief community curator to help guide Klekt’s “cultural direction and community initiatives”.

Commenting on the news, Wotherspoon said: “Klekt has always felt very rooted in the real sneaker community, and that’s what drew me in. It’s really all about storytelling, and the people and culture behind those stories.

“I’m excited to support the team as chief community curator and help build the next chapter of Klekt.”

On his own social media, Wotherspoon added that the collaboration would be a “multiple-year” partnership, and that his role would be “to find ways to expand the platform, while also powering the community…and reminding everyone why we love sneakers”.

The move comes ahead of Klekt launching a community crowdfunding campaign on April 8 on Republic as it looks to expand beyond sneakers into a broader resale marketplace spanning streetwear, collectables, and circular commerce.

The campaign marks the next phase of Klekt’s evolution under Responsible, the company that powers circularity platforms for brands and retailers, which has ambitions to build a global marketplace centred on community, culture, and the growing resale economy.

Mark Dowds, chief executive at Responsible, added: "Klekt has always been about more than just transactions and numbers. It's about the culture and the community around sneakers.

“With Sean joining and the community playing an even bigger role in the future of the platform, we're excited to take Klekt into its next chapter across new categories and new geographies."