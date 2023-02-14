Searches for Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty soar following Super Bowl performance

After a five-year hiatus from performing, Rihanna took to the Super Bowl for a highly anticipated show during the American football halftime event, in which she sported pieces from Loewe, MM6 and Alaïa, as well as a baby bump.

But it wasn’t just her fashion and news of her second child that had people talking.

Part way through the 13-minute performance, the singer-turned-entrepreneur made sure to touch up her makeup with a product – specifically, the Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder – from her billion-dollar beauty line, Fenty Beauty.

The brief advertisement turned out to be a smart marketing move by Rihanna, showcasing the brand to the Super Bowl’s 100 million plus at-home viewers and a stadium of over 63,000 people.

Following the promotion, Google searches for Fenty Beauty rose by 833 percent, making it the fourth most searched topic of the evening.

Additionally, according to a report by Launchmetrics, the mention of Fenty Beauty during the Super Bowl generated a total of 5.6 million dollars in media impact value (MIV) in the first 12 hours.

The figures were linked to posts and any content surrounding the brand, measuring its impact and performance across platforms and regions.

Her appearance also aided her sought after lingerie and lifestyle brand Savage X Fenty, for which the data analytics firm had reported 2.6 million dollars in MIV.