Seasalt awarded B Corp certification

British clothing and lifestyle brand Seasalt, based in Cornwall, has been certified as a B Corp company after achieving an “extremely impressive” score of 100.2, compared to the sector benchmark of 80.7.

The score was in recognition of the brand’s founding values and “ongoing progressive approach to doing business,” including its use of organic cotton and certified, traceable and recyclable fibres in its collection, making packaging recyclable, and shop fittings more sustainable, as well as transitioning to verified renewable energy across operations and making Seasalt workplaces welcoming to all.

Paul Hayes, chief executive officer at Seasalt Cornwall, said in a statement: “We’re very proud to celebrate our B Corp certification success, taking a moment to reflect on our effort and achievements so far. But we won’t be pausing here, we know there is always room for improvement, and we have our focus firmly on the future.

“B Corp allows us to have an architecture for improvement and impact creation that is embedded across our entire business. With that in mind, we have lots of plans for the year ahead and beyond, and we look forward to sharing our next steps regularly with our community.”

Seasalt campaign Credits: Seasalt

To become a B Corporation, Seasalt has to prove that it meets high social and environmental standards. It was independently assessed and scored on a rigorous set of questions that champion transparency, accountability and continuous improvement across all areas of the business.

The news follows an “excellent” 2023, where it reported a 146 percent increase in operating profit to 7.9 million pounds for the year ending January 2024 on the previous year, boosted by a “record-breaking year” in bricks-and-mortar store sales.

Seasalt has more than 70 stores across the UK and Ireland and has recently announced plans to expand into America. It also has strategic partnerships with M&S, Next, QVC and Zalando.