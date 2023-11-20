Seasalt eyes US expansion, plans four store openings

British brand Seasalt has set its sights on growing in the US market, as it reveals plans to open four new stores in the country during 2024.

The first store to open will be located in the New England area, within the northeast region where the brand’s focus currently is, with a dedicated US website to also launch in the summer.

From there, up to 20 stores are planned to open over the next three years, building on Seasalt’s already established presence in the US, which has primarily been operated through an online partnership with department store chain, Belk.

In a release, Paul Hayes, chief executive officer of Seasalt, said: “Our US market entry strategy has been in development for some time now and we have established a strong foundation in the country through our partnership with Belk as a springboard to accelerate our expansion.”

Consulting director for North America appointed to help with growth

The announcement comes as Seasalt further announced the appointment of Jason McNary as its consulting director, North America, who has been tasked with leading the expansion.

McNary was most recently chief executive officer of Spanish jewellery brand Unode50, and had previously served as president of French fashion brand Agnés B, prior to which he had also held positions at the likes of BCBG Max Azria, Abercombie and Fitch and Hoss Inropia.

To help in accelerating its international expansion, Seasalt said it has further partnered with Rarely Heard Voices to help identify and establish the right partnerships to drive growth in North America and Europe.

While the US expansion goes ahead, the company noted that the UK would remain a primary focus, with store openings expected to continue on the same trajectory through the next year, following the launch of several new stores across the UK, Ireland and and New Zealand over the last 12 months.

On the strategy, McNary said: “Seasalt is a company that I have long admired for its many strengths: it has a fantastic high-quality product and is a company with strong sustainability credentials, commitment to inclusion and diversity and world-class customer service.

“I look forward to working with Paul and the wider team to bring the Seasalt brand to a new audience and lead the US plans in this next phase of development.”