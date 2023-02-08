Seasalt launches takeback and resale initiative

Cornish clothing brand Seasalt is partnering with sustainable pre-loved clothing repair and resale specialist Reskinned.

The takeback and resale initiative with Reskinned will allow customers to return "pre-loved" Seasalt clothing in exchange for a 25-pound voucher off their next purchase.

Customers can return Seasalt clothing in “any condition,” explains the retailer, and the products will either be responsibly recycled or “rehomed” through the Reskinned platform later this year.

Paul Hayes, chief executive at Seasalt, said in a statement: “We’re working hard to reduce our impact on the environment, so we are delighted to announce this partnership with Reskinned who are leaders in the circular fashion economy.

“Seasalt garments are high quality and made to love and last, but this will offer a convenient service for customers to trade items they’ve loved for a long time in a sustainable way. We are big believers in supporting positive change and this partnership is another step forward to Seasalt reaching its sustainability goals – I’m very much looking forward to seeing a successful partnership and how far it can grow in the years ahead.”

The scheme is part of Seasalt’s ambitious sustainability targets, which include increasing the use of certified sustainable materials in its products year-on-year and transitioning to become a carbon net zero business by 2040.

Matt Hanrahan, co-founder of Reskinned, added: “At Reskinned it’s our mission to maximise the lifespan of clothing. We’re making it easy for brands and their customers to rehome unwanted clothes, whether that’s reselling, repairing or if it’s end-of-life recycling it responsibly. We’re determined to create a more sustainable clothing future for us all.”

Reskinned works with more than 20 clothing brands, including Sweaty Betty, Skins Compression, Joules and Finisterre, and provides an end-to-end solution to handle takeback, re-commerce and end-of-life recycling.