Seasalt to continue US expansion in response to demand

British retailer Seasalt has revealed that it is planning to continue expanding in the US with at least two more store openings after reporting that its first location in the region had outperformed expectations.

Speaking to The Times, the company said the decision to grow further came on the back of unprecedented demand at its Falmouth, Massachusetts, location, where customers have spent on average 140 percent more than in its UK stores.

In a comment to the media outlet, Seasalt said: “US customers are reacting very positively to the brand, spending with us when they visit and requesting to hear more about the brand.”

As such, the brand is now planning to open a second location in March at The Grove in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, as well as a store at Mark Square in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in May.

A further two stores are expected to open on the East Coast, with exact locations yet to be cofirmed.

Seasalt is additionally expanding its wholesale footprint in the US through a partnership with department store chain Nordstrom, where from 2025 it will begin selling curated collections and its full womenswear line.