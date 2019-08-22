Second quarter sales fall at L Brands

L Brands, Inc. earnings per share for the second quarter ended August 3, 2019, were 14 cents compared to 36 cents for the quarter ended August 4, 2018, while operating income was 174.6 million dollars compared to 228.1 million dollars last year and net income was 37.6 million dollars compared to 99 million dollars last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 24 cents and adjusted net income was 67.6 million dollars.

The company reported net sales of 2.902 billion dollars for the quarter compared to 2.984 billion dollars in the prior year, while comparable sales for the period decreased 1 percent.

L Brands is projecting a third quarter earnings per share result between loss of 5 cents and earning of 5 cents and reiterates its guidance for 2019 full-year adjusted earnings per share of 2.30 dollars to 2.60 dollars.

