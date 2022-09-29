Secondhand start-up Gently raises two million dollars in funding

US-based start-up Gently has announced it has raised two million dollars in a pre-seed funding round to help scale its secondhand platform.

In a release, the company said it is aiming to create the “Amazon for secondhand” by allowing users to shop from multiple resale platforms in one place.

The platform enables shoppers to search, filter and get alerts from sites like Poshmark, Depop and Ebay.

Speaking on the product, CEO and co-founder Samuel Spitz said: “I wasted hours searching across all these different secondhand sites and digging through irrelevant results.

“We want to make secondhand shopping as easy as shopping on Amazon.”

Gently currently counts the likes of ThredUp, Vestiaire Collective, Rebag, StockX and TheLuxuryCloset among its partnered sites, from which it receives a percentage for the purchases it has driven.

The company, which already serves 10,000 daily users, is aiming to expand to one million shoppers by 2024.

Over the next few years, Spitz said he hopes to expand from fashion to other categories like furniture, as well as implement machine learning to improve the search experience.