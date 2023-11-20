Secret Sales names new chief digital and marketing officers

British discount platform Secret Sales has announced the appointment of Chris Lacey to the role of chief digital officer, a position newly created amid its ongoing growth strategy throughout Europe.

In the position, Lacey has been tasked with driving the company’s international expansion plans, working alongside all departments to enhance digital revenue, customer experience and operations.

He joins Secret Sales from Matalan, where he was credited with delivering a “large-scale digital transformation programme” in the role of director of e-commerce.

Prior to this, Lacey also served as digital director at Superdry over the course of nine years, during which time he built the brand’s e-commerce platform and operation.

In a release, Secret Sales’ CEO, Chris Griffin, said on the appointment: “As we enter 2024, it’s critical for us to move quickly to keep pace with the strong appetite we’re seeing for off-price from our retailer and brand partners so we can help them expand into new European territories.

“This is why the time is right to strengthen our leadership team to help us deliver on our vision to positively disrupt the world of off-price.”

Next to Lacey’s appointment, Alex Adamson will also be joining the executive board of Secret Sales as chief marketing officer, a role in which he will be responsible for developing the company’s marketing and digital strategy.