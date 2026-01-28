Seidensticker CEO: US expansion and return of wholesale for womenswear?

January remains a difficult month for brick and mortar retail, a sentiment echoed by shirt specialist Seidensticker. Nevertheless, the German company has a positive outlook for the year and expects the situation to stabilise, according to CEO Silvia Bentzinger.

At the Pitti Uomo menswear trade fair in Florence, the CEO offered insights into the strategy for 2026. She highlighted key markets and processes requiring further optimisation. She also revealed that, despite the withdrawal from wholesale, she still sees potential for the channel in womenswear and discussed what a return might look like.

How was the first month of the new year for you?

We have felt a significant reduction in brick and mortar retail. This is a pattern we have seen in previous years. Weather conditions, including ice warnings, contribute to this. Increased spending during the Christmas period also typically forces a curb on spending in January. Consequently, January was somewhat more difficult again this year.

Have your retail partners expressed similar views?

In all the conversations I have had so far, it has become clear that January was very challenging for many retailers. However, based on experience, we assume these are shifts and that the situation will stabilise again later in the year.

What is the situation in other channels?

In e-commerce, we continue to see very stable growth; online retail remains an important revenue channel for us. We are also very satisfied with the development in wholesale.

At the same time, we are strategically expanding our range with additional products like our knitwear collection. The Studio Seidensticker line, with its unique focus, is also helping to broaden our target audience. While the core business is and remains the business shirt, we are selectively expanding our offering and thus gradually strengthening our market position.

Your financial year ends in April. How was the 2025 calendar year for you?

Overall, it was stable; we are satisfied. There are differences between the channels, but across all areas, we are on track. For the current financial year, we anticipate conservative, single-digit growth.

Beyond the classic shirt, which pieces are currently driving sales?

Knitwear is generally an important growth area for us. In summer, we see ideal additions in polos, lightweight merino wool styles and T-shirts. For the autumn/winter season, we are also focusing on jumpers, overshirts and casual shirts to expand our classic shirt range.

What is the situation with direct sales for womenswear?

Our strongest product remains the blouse. At the same time, the range is successfully complemented by dresses. In e-commerce, we also see that our ‘Lookgood’ range accounts for almost one-third of sales. The complete look, and suits in particular, are in high demand.

You have withdrawn womenswear from the wholesale business. Is that decision final?

We certainly still see potential here, but a return would need to be carefully considered. A trial run with a mini-collection for selected wholesale partners, for example. However, I cannot provide any specific details on the strategy and planning for a possible return at this time.

For Studio, you have strengthened your wholesale ambitions with a new sales partner in Düsseldorf.

We continue to position Studio as our young, contemporary line, distributed through selected, urban and modern retailers. In the future, we particularly want to drive our international expansion further; we are already well on our way here.

Who do you aim to reach at an international trade fair like Pitti Uomo?

Here, we meet our most important German clients as well as numerous international partners. In addition to many European clients, there are also overseas visitors from the US, Canada and Japan. It therefore offers a very good opportunity to maintain existing contacts while also acquiring new clients.

In which markets are you looking to grow further?

A clear focus for growth for us is the US, where we are currently underrepresented and therefore see great potential. In addition, Scandinavia, as well as Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, are among our strategically relevant target markets.

What topics from last year will continue to be a focus in 2026?

A key issue for us remains the pressure from old stock, which we are continuously and actively managing. We are currently very satisfied with our delivery processes; we are well-positioned in this area. There were some teething problems after last year's logistics move. However, we were able to resolve them quickly. Now, both our logistics and our supply chain, with its own production facilities, are running stably.

Which processes are you currently focusing on optimising?

Inventory management remains a key topic, especially in our own channels. In merchandise controlling, we analyse very precisely which products are in demand, where adjustments are necessary and which items may need to be replaced. We work together with our retail partners to manage stock optimally and according to demand.

Finally, what is your favourite piece from the current collection?

My favourite piece is always the white shirt, whether it's a classic or a modern interpretation. It always works!