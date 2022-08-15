Self care platform Boulevard raises 70 million dollars in funding

Boulevard, a platform for appointment-based, self-care businesses, has announced it has closed a 70 million dollar Series C funding round, led by Point72 Private Investments.

The company said the funding will help it to increase its investment in engineering and development, accelerate the delivery of new platform capabilities and expand into new self-care categories.

Alongside the funding, Eddie Kang, who leads growth-stage investment activities for Point72, will also be joining Boulevard’s board of directors.

In a release, Boulevard CEO and co-founder Matt Danna said that the round has helped to raise the company’s capital to enable it to grow its teams and enhance the platform.

It comes as Boulevard reported record growth in 2021, tripling the size of its customer base and posting a 188 percent year-over-year increase in annual recurring revenue.

The company was recently named one of America’s Best Startup Employers for 2022 by Forbes and was honoured by Fortune magazine as one of the best places to work for millennials.