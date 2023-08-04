Self-Portrait taps Filippa K's Calvin Baillie for product director role

Womenswear label Self-Portrait is understood to have poached former Filippa K buying, merchandising and planning director Calvin Baillie to the role of product director.

Baillie, who announced the news on his LinkedIn, will be based in the premium brand’s 10,000 square foot office in London, which it shares with Roland Mouret, a luxury label it had rescued from administration in December 2021.

He joins the company after spending just under a year and a half at Filippa K, where he oversaw the operations of the womenswear, menswear and accessories departments.

Baillie, however, is not new to the fashion industry, having first launched his career in 2009 as a buying assistant for Asos, before becoming North America buyer for Nordstrom/Topshop and later buying manager at Chinese fast fashion retailer Urban Revivo.

Following this, he then went on to become buying manager at Acne Studios for three years and six months, overseeing the retail and e-commerce product selection for all menswear, denim and Face Collection clothing categories.

During his time at the Swedish label, Baillie was credited with editing menswear ranges and collections for third-party online platforms such as Farfetch to drive profitability on a worldwide scale.