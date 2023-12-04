Selfridges London reportedly names Andrew Keith CEO

British luxury department store Selfridges is understood to have named Andrew Keith the new chief executive officer of its London store, a step up from his prior role of managing director which he had held from 2020.

The position had previously been led by Stefano Della Valle, who had taken up the retailer’s helm following the joint acquisition of Selfridges by Central Group and Signa Holdings, the duo that purchased the company in 2021.

In recent weeks, however, power has since transferred to Thailand’s Central after Signa filed for insolvency and ultimately proceeded with a restructuring process.

Prior to Selfridges, Keith held the role of president at Hong Kong retail company Lane Crawford and Joyce, a group he had initially joined in 2001, during which time he oversaw more than 20 stores.

His appointment fell alongside the selection of Judd Crane as executive buying director, a role for which he succeeded Sebastian Manes, according to WWD, which initially reported the news.

It marks the return of Crane to the luxury retail group after he stepped down from his position of director of womenswear and accessories in 2016 and went on to become CEO of Proenza Schouler for over two years.

Akin to Keith, Crane had also served for a period of time at Joyce, where he was senior vice president, brand, merchandising and retail for almost two years.