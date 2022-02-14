Sephora announces new global chief digital officer role

Beauty retailer Sephora has appointed Marc Abergel to the company’s new role of global chief digital officer, effective immediately.

The appointment was announced internally by Sephora CEO, Martin Brok, who said in a statement: “In order to win in the new omnichannel ecosystem, it is now necessary to further accelerate our digital capabilities and to determine how we create a better and more differentiated customer experience, leveraging the full potential of our brand and global scope to adapt and best deploy best practices, with a digital-first mindset.”

Abergel will be tasked with setting and rolling out the company’s digital strategy and leading the global acceleration of its digital transformation. He will also aid in the building of innovation capabilities and e-commerce growth.

Abergel brings to the company nearly 20 years of business and consulting experience, during which he has worked for the likes of Apple, Tencent and The Lego Group.