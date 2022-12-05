Sephora appoints Sarah Boyd as managing director UK

Beauty giant Sephora has announced the appointment of Sarah Boyd as the managing director of its UK business.

It comes just under two months after the LVMH-owned retailer re-entered the UK market through the launch of an e-commerce site and dedicated campaign.

Prior to her appointment, Boyd served as the company’s managing director of SEA & Oceania, as well as vice president, head of markets and new ventures for South East Asia Pacific.

In a LinkedIn post, Boyd said: “I am extremely proud and excited to share that I’m starting a new position as managing director at Sephora UK.

“Back to my home country, and without a doubt one of the most advanced and discerning beauty markets in the world.

“I’m ready to work with the Feelunique team to continue their journey to bring the Sephora magic to the UK.

“Leading the SEA & Oceania markets for the past few years has been a great honour and a privilege.”

Sephora first entered the UK in 2005, however, quickly closed up shop due to the saturation of the market, which was mostly led by Boots.

Its first hint at re-entry came in the form of an acquisition of British beauty e-commerce retailer Feelunique for an undisclosed sum.

The platform has now been replaced by Sephora, which utilised the site to launch a dedicated e-commerce space, marking the first phase of its return.