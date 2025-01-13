Sephora Canada becomes founding partner of new Toronto WNBA franchise

Beauty retail brand Sephora Canada has been named as a founding partner for Canada’s first Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) team, the Toronto Tempo, which will join the league in 2026.

As part of the multi-year partnership with the Toronto Tempo, Sephora Canada will have its logo adorned on the basketball players' jerseys, as well as being the team’s official beauty partner.

Teresa Resch, president of Toronto Tempo, said in a statement: "From day one, we've been building so much more than a sports team with the Toronto Tempo - we've been building a community. And there is no brand in Canada better suited to help us deliver on that vision than Sephora Canada. This is one of the most deeply inclusive, purpose-driven, passionate organisations in this country, and they're going to work hand-in-hand with us to elevate women's sport in unprecedented ways.

"With the launch of the Toronto Tempo, we're changing the game - for girls, for women, for sports fans and for all Canadians. And we couldn't be more thrilled that Sephora Canada will be our partners on this journey. The impact of this historic partnership will be felt across Canada for years to come."

Canada’s new WNBA team Toronto Tempo Credits: Toronto Tempo

The beauty retailer adds that it will bring its partnership with the newest WNBA team through integrated campaigns that will include “community programming, retail activations, social media integrations and in-arena programming”.

Allison Litzinger, senior vice president of marketing at Sephora Canada, added: "We jumped at the chance to help build this team from the ground up and shape the cultural conversation in Canada around beauty and basketball through our partnership with the Toronto Tempo.

"Women's basketball embraces the unique identities of athletes who bring their full selves to the game, on and off the court, and it has the power to bring so many diverse people together through a shared passion. By celebrating the ‘Beauty of Sport’ and the inspiring women who fuel it, we'll show Canadians that we all belong to something beautiful."

The Tempo will become the 14th WNBA team in 2026 and are owned by Larry Tanenbaum’s Kilmer Sports Ventures. Tanenbaum is also chairman of the NBA Board of Governors and chairman of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which owns the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, and MLS’ Toronto FC.

The new team will play its home games at Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Sephora boosting sporting connections with women’s basketball

Unrivaled x Sephora Credits: Unrivaled

The move follows Sephora, owned by French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, teaming up with Unrivaled, the new three-on-three women’s basketball league launching in the US this January, as the league’s official beauty partner.

As part of the deal, Sephora will be integrated throughout Unrivaled programming both on the court and beyond, including outfitting the league’s new glam room at Unrivaled’s purpose-built facility, and provide all beauty needs throughout the season across a curated selection of product offerings. Sephora will also be featured in on-court signage and throughout the arrival hall for player entrances, making the retailer the first partner to be featured in the walk-in space.

Zena Arnold, chief marketing officer at Sephora US, said: “At Sephora, our mission is to create an inclusive community where all feel welcome to celebrate themselves, making a partnership with Unrivaled – a league committed to elevating and empowering the greatest in women’s basketball – a seamless collaboration between beauty and sports.

“Sephora and Unrivaled share many aligned values, including advocating for equity within our communities and together we hope to encourage confidence and self-expression for all.”

Kirby Porter, chief brand officer of Unrivaled, added: “Our partnership with Sephora is a natural brand alignment for the league, and we’re grateful for Sephora’s support in providing holistic resources and top-tier products for any needs Unrivaled athletes have throughout the season.

“Sephora’s dedication to uplifting and empowering emerging brands deeply resonates with a league also looking to make waves as a new, diverse sports property.”

Unrivaled, co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, launches on January 17, and has several high-profile investors, including tennis star Coco Gauff, swimmer Michael Phelps, actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and retired footballer Alex Morgan’s Trybe Ventures.