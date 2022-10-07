Sephora confirms re-entry into the UK

Beauty giant Sephora has confirmed in a report that it will be re-entering the UK market after a slew of rumours made rounds in the news.

Speaking to WWD, Sylvie Moreau, the retailer’s president of Europe and the Middle East corroborated reports and detailed the first phases of its return.

From October 17, Feelunique.com, a UK beauty e-tailer which was acquired by Sephora in 2021, will become sephora.co.uk, taking on the brand’s signature visual identity and relevant codes.

With its acquisition of Feelunique, which already serves 1.3 million customers in the region, Sephora hoped to increase its chance of success in the UK.

A number of the retailer’s private label lines, partnered beauty brands and premium products, from the likes of Gisou and Fenty Beauty, will be available on the site.

In phase two, Moreau said a Sephora brick-and-mortar store is set to open in March 2023 in a currently undisclosed location in London.

Speaking to the publication, Moreau noted: “We offer UK customers a pioneering beauty selection that is best-in-class in innovation, diversity and inclusivity. Home-to-home, Sephora aims to surprise and delight through our trademark know-how and creativity.”

It marks the LVMH-owned brand’s second foray into the UK market, with it opening an initial debut store in 2000.

However, it closed its doors in 2005 as it was unable to crack the fierce competition against the likes of Boots, among others.

“Sephora is a brand that can thrive on different continents,” Moreau continued. “The second strategic choice of what we believe is in stores. They will always remain the purest expression of our brand.”