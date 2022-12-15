Sephora names Deborah Yeh global chief purpose officer

Beauty giant Sephora has confirmed Deborah Yeh will be transitioning to the role of global chief purpose officer from January 2023.

It comes after Yeh was promoted to Sephora’s global leadership team as executive vice president, global chief purpose officer earlier this year, while also maintaining her role as chief marketing officer for North America.

In the new position, Yeh will be based in Paris and will report directly to Sephora chief executive officer Guillaume Motte, FashionUnited has learnt.

She has been tasked with further defining the company’s purpose and CSR priorities, and ultimately bringing them to fruition.

Over her 10-years at the company, Yeh has been credited with helping Sephora move towards becoming an inclusive and educational beauty retailer in the US.

She led the launch of its ‘We Belong to Something Beautiful’ brand campaign and backed a number of diversity initiatives, including the signing of the 15 Percent Pledge and Sephora’s Racial Bias in Retail Study.

Prior to joining Sephora in 2012, Yeh served as vice president, marketing at Gap Inc. after holding the role of group manager, marketing planner at Target.

She currently serves on the board of L.L.Bean, a position she has held since June 2021.