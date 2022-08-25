Sephora reportedly preparing to open London store

Beauty retailer Sephora is said to be preparing to re-enter the UK market with the opening of a London store.

Sources told WWD the LVMH-owned retailer may open its doors in the city within the first quarter of 2023.

While Sephora reportedly declined to comment on the rumours, the publication’s sources mentioned one of its many planned shops could likely be landing in West London, nearby or inside of Westfield retail park.

If located there, the beauty retailer would join the likes of competitors Boots and Kiehl’s, as well as fashion brand’s Coach, Gucci and Mulberry.

An additional source added that the retailer could also be joining the line up of a soon-to-be-opened shopping centre located at former Battersea Energy Station in South London, however a source close to Sephora said this was not true.

The opening will mark Sephora’s second foray into the UK market, with it first opening at Kent’s Bluewater in 2000. It went on to open a further nine stores in the region.

In 2005, however, it closed its doors due to being unable to deliver against sizable competitors, such as Boots.

The retailer has since slowly taken steps back into the market with the acquisition of British beauty retailer Feelunique, in a deal valued at 132 million pounds.

Despite its optimism, its return will follow a number of notable shifts in the UK beauty industry. Among them, Estée Lauder recently announced it was pulling two of its brands, Smashbox and Glamglow, from the market, citing “competitive challenges” as the cause.