Sephora UK appoints DHL to manage its supply chain network

Beauty retail brand Sephora UK has appointed DHL Supply Chain as its lead logistics provider for the next five years and unveiled a new omni-channel distribution centre to support its retail growth strategy in the UK.

Through this partnership, DHL will be responsible for warehousing, e-commerce fulfilment and Sephora’s UK transport network to meet the company’s expansion plans and cement the business as a leader in the UK beauty market.

The two companies have also launched a new omni-channel distribution centre in Coventry. The multi-user facility is entirely powered by renewable electricity and is DHL’s first operational carbon-neutral new build site in the UK.

Sarah Boyd, UK managing director at Sephora, said in a statement: "We are delighted to be working with DHL. The UK is a really important growth market for our business and one with huge potential.

“Sephora UK’s new omni channel distribution centre is powered by DHL’s first carbon neutral site, and is a significant milestone in our sustainability journey. The transition of our supply chain to this state-of-the-art facility is an absolutely pivotal project that underpins our UK expansion. It is critical to us that we ensure our growth is sustainable, as we reduce our carbon footprint and provide an excellent working environment for our teams in the warehouse.”

Sephora UK appoints DHL Supply Chain as logistics provider Credits: Sephora UK / DHL

Natalie Frow, managing director of e-commerce and retail at DHL Supply Chain, added: “Sephora’s relaunch was a major moment for UK retail and the iconic brand has made a huge impact in a short space of time.

“Our team is delighted to be working with a business so open to collaboration and innovation, that shares our values for driving sustainable logistics and being a great place to work. We’re proud to be supporting Sephora on its expansion journey and helping the business shape the UK beauty industry.”