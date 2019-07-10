Sergio Tacchini changes ownership and brings on Public School designer

Global sportswear brand Sergio Tacchini has announced a new ownership structure. entrepreneur Stefano Maroni, Twin Lakes Capital LLC and B. Riley Principal Investments LLC will now own and operate the company originally founded in 1966 tennis player Sergio Tacchini.

Maroni will hold the position of CEO and lead the brand's relaunch, with Lee Feldman of Twin Lakes Capital serving as chairman.

In the relaunch, Sergio Tacchini's global creative direction will be helmed by American designer Dao-Yi Chow, who is best known for his brand Public School, which he founded in 2008 with Maxwell Osborne.Chow holds several CFDA awards and has previously served as creative director for DKNY.

As global creative director for Sergio Tacchini, Chow will oversee all aspects of the brand's new visual and design identity. This includes the creation of new apparel, accessories and footwear collections across both menswear and womenswear

"I am honored to have been entrusted to lead the creative vision for a company with a legacy and heritage as rich as Sergio Tacchini," Chow said in a statement. "I fell in love with tennis at an early age and now having the opportunity to re-imagine Sergio Tacchini into a modern lifestyle brand is a dream come true."

Chow's first line for the brand will be for the Spring/Summer 2020 season. It will demonstrate the revamped brand identity, which is described in a statement as "a tennis-inspired lifestyle collection for men and women which will be available exclusively at select retailers.