Severe weather in Spain: The fashion world offers help

Madrid - Inditex, H&M, Mango, Scalpers, Nude Project and many more fashion companies, both national and international, are expressing support and solidarity for the victims of last week's extreme weather in Spain. The storm devastated areas of Castilla-La Mancha and the southern part of metropolitan Valencia, where the clean-up continues as the death toll continues to rise.

As the country observed three days of official mourning, declared by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, emergency and clean-up services continue to remove tonnes of debris and mud left by the recent flooding. The debris is just one example of the material damage.

Image of the effects of the DANA as it passed through the autonomous communities of Castilla-La Mancha and the Valencian Community (Spain). Credits: Arzobispado de Valencia

Anyone who had the misfortune to experience the disaster first-hand has not hesitated to describe this sad episode and sometimes it brings out the worst in people. Looting and robberies have targeted shops, homes, and thousands of cars abandoned on public roads. Conversely, it has also brought out the best in humanity; people are seeking support from neighbours, sharing food and water, lending a hand with the clean-up, or offering a shoulder to cry on. This is a disaster unlike anything seen in over 40 years.

We acknowledge the fashion industry, which is once again showing its most human side and reaching out to those most affected. This support is being offered within their means and capabilities, through actions ranging from essential expressions of support and solidarity to donations of materials and funds, enabling key social organisations to continue providing aid to those affected by the floods.

Mango and H&M's support initiatives and Nude Project's collection of essential supplies

To highlight just a few of the demonstrations and actions of support from the fashion world, fashion multinational Mango – one of the chains with a significant presence in the Valencian Community – has issued a statement of support and condolences to all those affected by the floods and their families. They added that “our teams are collaborating with the various security and rescue services to provide assistance to the victims,” without elaborating further. Mango also has a presence in the ‘Bonaire’ shopping centre, which was devastated by the floods.

Image of the effects of the DANA as it passed through the autonomous communities of Castilla-La Mancha and the Valencian Community (Spain). Credits: Arzobispado de Valencia

Another international fashion chain, the Swedish retailer H&M, which also has a store in the ‘Bonaire’ shopping centre, shared that “we want to express our condolences and solidarity with everyone affected by the devastating storm ‘Dana’ in Spain.” Regarding the resulting crisis, the chain’s management continued: “H&M is supporting our teams in the affected areas and closely monitoring the situation to ensure the well-being of our colleagues and customers. We are working closely with local teams to assess the urgent needs.”

Recognising the crisis caused by this extreme weather event, cult fashion brand Nude Project announced on Friday, 1 November, that their store in Valencia city centre would be transformed into a collection point. From 12:00 to 20:00, they collected clothing, shoes, tinned food, water, hygiene products, batteries, torches, and “any other necessary items.” On Saturday, 2 November, these supplies were transported from the same location at 12:00 to the most affected areas.

Despite it being a public holiday for All Saints' Day, “we will open our shop as a sign of solidarity,” the company announced. “We also need people to go to the most affected areas. Following these first two actions, the donation of thousands of products will soon be added. These days, all our strength and love is needed in a city where, a year ago, we built more than a shop – a home. Fortunately, the team is safe and well.” Recognising that there are “far more important things than clothes,” they wanted to undertake these actions to support the community.

Tendam and Ecoalf express condolences, and Scalpers donates clothing

Along with these companies, Spanish firms Tendam, owner of fashion chains such as Cortefiel, Springfield and Women'secret displayed their logos with black ribbons on social media, alongside messages of condolence and support for those affected and their families. Javier Goyeneche’s company, Ecocalf, also shared a link from its LinkedIn account with information on how to help those affected by the DANA. Another Spanish fashion brand, Scalpers, has decided to help by donating basic clothing to those affected through a collaboration with the Red Cross, whose teams are already working in the affected areas. This action is being carried out while the management of the Sevillian fashion company has warned that all its stores in the affected areas will remain closed for safety reasons.

Spanish Red Cross personnel. Credits: Cruz Roja Española

“Over the past few days, we have witnessed the significant impact on the areas hit by the DANA. We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and the extensive material damage caused by the floods in so many communities,” Scalpers said in a statement. “In collaboration with the Spanish Red Cross, we have donated essential clothing to provide immediate assistance to families affected by the recent natural disaster. We know that in times of crisis, solidarity and rapid action are essential to ensure people’s well-being,” the fashion company emphasised. “We are very grateful to the Red Cross for their tireless work and for making it possible for us to contribute effectively. We encourage you to help too.” Scalpers launched its own donation platform via its official website.

Inditex's four million euro donation

While the Spanish fashion multinational preferred to remain in the background, two of the social organisations with which it regularly collaborates, the Red Cross and Cáritas Spain, have publicly thanked the company for its donations amounting to four million euros - two million euros to each organisation. They expressed their gratitude for these donations, detailing how they will use the funds to continue financing the work and support actions for those affected, which their staff and field teams are already carrying out.

Inditex's two million euro donation to the Spanish Red Cross “will enable the development of new actions to support families affected by the storm, thus contributing to the actions that the humanitarian organisation has undertaken since the beginning of the emergency,” the NGO’s statement read. These new actions, they specify, are intended, on the one hand, to “contribute to the recovery and reconstruction phase of the affected areas, by assisting with the clean-up and debris removal tasks,” and, on the other hand, to “the necessary reconstruction actions,” in which the NGO will participate “always in coordination with the competent authorities.” At the same time, the new funds will also enable the Red Cross to “continue providing shelter to families who request it, while also offering other fundamental assistance, such as psychosocial support” to those affected. “Since the beginning of the emergency, the Red Cross has been working 24/7 to provide safe shelter and meet the basic needs of thousands of people affected by the storm,” the humanitarian action organisation stated, having so far provided “more than 3,800 aid services in the various shelters and resources, with more than 1,200 people accommodated in the seven shelters set up in the Valencian Community.” This work, they concluded, “has been possible thanks to the involvement of more than 160 volunteers.”

Image of the effects of the DANA as it passed through the autonomous communities of Castilla-La Mancha and the Valencian Community (Spain). Credits: Cáritas Española

Cáritas Española thanked Inditex for “its support in light of the significant damage caused by the severe flooding in the southeast of the country.” “Within the framework of the collaborative relationship that the group has maintained with our confederation since 2007, Inditex has decided to contribute two million euros to Caritas’ emergency aid campaign,” they specified, “funds that will be channelled to the sub-delegations of the diocesan Caritas most affected by the DANA, so that they can continue their work of supporting affected people and families, as well as for the reconstruction of their centres and facilities damaged by the storm.” This act of solidarity will be complemented by, firstly, “the voluntary contributions” made by Inditex employees, which the Spanish fashion multinational itself will “channel,” both to Caritas and to the other “entities with which it maintains a close collaborative relationship.” Secondly, the company, led by Marta Ortega, has made itself available to “contribute clothing, footwear, and household products, depending on the development of this need.” This demand is being assessed by the emergency committee established by the charity, which is responsible for managing the response and aid to those affected.

It is currently still difficult to reach towns and cities, and therefore the Civil Protection and the Government Delegation continue to urge that no journeys be made until the roads are clear and there is more normalised mobility, explained Aurora Aranda, director of Caritas Valencia. She also stated on Thursday that she was waiting for the opportunity to take the donations to the affected towns. “There are many volunteers working in the towns to accompany people. They themselves have also suffered from the situation and are carrying out this double task of overcoming their own situation and supporting other people. Of course, we are grateful for all the generosity of Valencian society and all of Spain, which is lending us a helping hand in an immense way. It shows that the most important thing in this time of crisis is to be as close as possible to the people who are suffering.”

Image of the effects of the DANA as it passed through the autonomous communities of Castilla-La Mancha and the Valencian Community (Spain). Credits: Cáritas Española

Caritas is also working with those affected by the storm outside the Valencian Community, including through “a team of volunteers” who are “responsible for preparing breakfast, lunch, and dinner for both the deployed contingent and for the people” in the town of Letur, one of the other areas affected by the storm, said Rosa García, director of Caritas Diocesana de Albacete. A team whose members, in coordination with social services, are tasked with meeting needs, accompanying residents, and providing emotional support in this complex situation. A crisis situation that is also being experienced in towns such as the small municipality of Mira, where to this day there are still families who cannot enter their homes, says the parish priest of the municipality, with many houses to be demolished because they are uninhabitable.