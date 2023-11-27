Sézane in 2023: From Paris to the rest of the world, expansion continues

Sézane, the French fashion brand launched in 2013, has made a string of announcements over the course of 2023. FashionUnited has taken a look at the evolution of a small digital brand that has become an industry heavyweight.

Established by Morgane Sézalory 10 years ago, Sézane welcomed Téthys Invest (the investment holding company of French L’Oréal heiress Françoise Bettencourt-Meyers and husband Jean-Pierre Meyers) as a shareholder in 2022 to support its development. According to Les Echos, since its creation, the company has followed an average growth "of +20 to 30 percent" and exceeded 250 million euros in sales in 2021.

Store and pop-up openings

Already distributed through a number of its own outlets in France, the US and the UK, the brand has opened new boutiques this year, either as ephemeral iterations - to test the market - or on a permanent basis.

In November, Sézane set up shop in London's popular Marylebone district. Shortly afterwards, it signed the opening of a pop-up in Covent Covent Garden, one of the most dynamic areas of the English capital.

The brand’s ambitions are also aimed at the US. Earlier in the year, Sézane announced the opening of a pop-up in Seattle, a boutique with the brand's typical charm, based on the "Apartment" concept – bringing fashion and homeware into a space reminiscent of a living room, with pieces that can then be ordered online. The opening followed those of other short-term points of sale on American territory, the one in Boston and Los Angeles.

Sézane celebrates its tenth anniversary in 2023. Hamburg storefront. Credits: Sézane

And the international openings didn't stop there. This year, Sézane also opened its first pop-up store across the Rhine, in Hamburg.

But the successful brand has not forgotten its core market, France, and in 2023 opened a new Parisian shop, located at 33 rue des Blancs Manteaux, in the Marais district, as well as a point of sale in Lyon.

The art of living

In May 2023, the French company also decided to relaunch Les Composantes, the e-shop created prior to Sézane. This has now become "a counter" specialising in the art of living and offers cushions, lighting, tableware and candles. The launch was highlighted during the brand's 10th anniversary celebrations at Le Bon Marché, with an impactful scenography that once again underlined the company's strength.

Sézane's move into the home décor sector comes as no surprise and follows a general trend that is leading fashion brands to invest in this fast-growing segment. According to a study by Allied Market Research, a market research company, the interior design sector is expected to reach 838 billion dollars by 2027, compared to 616 billion dollars in 2019.

In 2023, the brand further reiterated its lifestyle positioning through a number of cultural events, including the creation of its first summer Ciné-Club with MK2.