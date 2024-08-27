Shein: CO2 emissions increased by 45 percent in 2023

Ultra-fast fashion giant Shein is under scrutiny for its environmental and social practices. The company's latest sustainability report shows that greenhouse gas emissions increased by 45 percent by 2023. This significant increase underscores the environmental impact of Shein's fast-paced production model.

More specifically, Shein's absolute greenhouse gas emissions increased from 9.17 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent (CO2e) in 2022 to 16.68 million metric tons in 2023, Ecotextile reported. More than 99 percent of these emissions come from the company's supply chain.

In addition to the environmental concerns, Shein's auditors also discovered two cases of child labour. Although these cases have reportedly been resolved, they raise questions about the company's ability to ensure ethical sourcing and production practices, especially ahead of its potential IPO on the London Stock Exchange.

Shein: 'We still have a lot of work ahead of us'

Despite the challenges, Shein recognises the need for improvement. In its report, the company stated: "We recognise that we still have a lot of work to do on our journey to mitigate climate change, and we are committed to moving things forward."

With a production of 35,000 to 100,000 pieces per day, Shein also drives an ultra-fast production cycle, which poses serious problems in terms of recyclability. While natural fibres like cotton and linen can be recycled under certain conditions, this process is made much more difficult by mixing them with synthetic materials like polyester and nylon. These synthetic fibres, which are heavily featured in Shein products, generally cannot be recycled through conventional routes.

The revelations about Shein's emissions and supply chain issues have sparked discussions about the sustainability and social responsibility of the fast-fashion industry. Opponents argue that the industry's focus on low prices and short seasons can lead to exploitation and environmental damage.