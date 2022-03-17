Shein partners with Indiana business school on supply chain programme

Chinese fashion e-tailer Shein has established a partnership with the Indiana University Kelley School of Business that will see its students gain first-hand experience of the company’s supply chain.

Working with Kelley’s Center for Education and Research in Retail, the partnership follows the opening of Shein’s Indiana-based distribution centre, which will serve as the company’s main hub in the US’ midwest.

“The partnership with Kelley was a natural fit for us,” said Shein’s vice president of US public affairs, Mark Aitken, in a release. “Like Shein, the Kelley School is a global institution, and it has remarkable centres of excellence in retaining and marketing, as well as top programmes in operations and business analytics.”

The school, which has also seen a number of its graduates become Shein executives, has driven the careers of many leaders in retail, with alumni currently working for the likes of Target, Macy’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Kelley hopes this new partnership with Shein will further develop student opportunities in this area, with Shein also set to host a new fellowship programme with course participants.

Director of the retail centre, John Talbott, said on the partnership: “Many highly capable and qualified students take our retail courses. The programme creates a unique experience for American students who want to learn about international business and commerce. Likewise, it is ideal for our international students who could attend business schools in their own countries but join us as they want to understand America and our business culture.”