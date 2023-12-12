Shein reportedly in talks for London listing

Fast fashion giant Shein is understood to be considering a London public listing, despite previously being reported to have filed documents for a New York float.

The company’s executive chairman, Donald Tang, is said to have met with the London Stock Exchange and other UK-based stakeholders, according to Sky News, fueling the additional listing speculation.

Sources for the media outlet said that the discussions with such executives centred around the possibility of a UK float, as Shein continues to explore options surrounding the possibility of raising capital through a public share sale.

Despite this, a US listing was cited to be the most likely outcome for Shein, as suggested by Sky, with a dual listing said to be unlikely.

Speculation regarding Shein’s potential NYSE filing had been circulating for the past year, with news then breaking towards the end of November that the company had reportedly filed for a confidential IPO as it looked to test investor interest in the market.

Initially published by the Wall Street Journal, it was believed that Shein had appointed Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley as lead underwriters, with a new share sale expected to launch in 2024.

While the valuation of the IPO had not been disclosed, a report by Bloomberg earlier in November stated that the company was aiming for a float of up to 90 billion dollars.