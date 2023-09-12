Shein takes rival Temu to court over allegations of copied images

Chinese e-commerce companies Shein and Temu are continuing to battle it out in court, this time with new allegations regarding potentially copied imagery by Temu.

Shein filed the lawsuit against Temu in London's High Court, claiming that it had "identified thousands of instances" where Temu sellers had used Shein images for their products.

According to court papers seen by The Telegraph, Shein said that Temu had been "competing unfairly" by passing off its products for its own site.

Shein is now demanding for an injunction against Temu sellers that would stop them from using its imagery, as well as 100,000 pounds in damages.

The lawsuit follows a similar filings initiated by the two rivals over the past year, the most recent being in July, when Temu accused Shein of violating US antitrust laws when dealing with clothing manufacturers.

The spat had initially begun, however, when Shein first took Temu to court in March over allegations that it had hired social media influencers to make “false and deceptive statements” against the business.